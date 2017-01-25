Obituary: Charles ‘Pete’ Edward Pierce, Jr.; De Queen

Mr. Charles “Pete” Edward Pierce, Jr., age 49, a resident of De Queen, Ark., died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1967 in Clewiston, Fla. He was an automobile technician, car dealer, and loved collecting guns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his dog, Rosco. He also loved helping people whenever he could.

Mr. Pierce was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Pierce, Sr., and his step-father, Bub Dossett.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Luke Somero of De Queen; his mother, Karen Pierce Dossett also of De Queen; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Kelley Pierce of St. Peters, Mo., and Roger and Scena Pierce of Nashville, Ark.

Funeral services for Mr. Pierce will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation will follow.

You may register on-line at www.wilkersonfuneral homes.com