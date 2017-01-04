Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Kenneth Beckwith; Glenwood

Charles “Chuck” Kenneth Beckwith, 71, of Glenwood, passed away on December 28, 2016.

He was born January 7, 1945 in Wichita, Kansas to Ellis and Matilda (Tyler) Beckwith.

Chuck retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service.

Loving survivors include his wife of 22 years, Donna Beckwith, of Glenwood; son, Ken Beck, of Jackson, Mississippi; son, Brian Beckwith, of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Julie Statler, of Benton; brother; Archie Beckwith, of Owensville; brother, James Beckwith, of Benton; brother, Richard Beckwith, of Hot Springs; brother, Tom Beckwith, of Hot Springs; and 6 grandchildren.

A memorial service in Chuck’s honor with full military honors was held December 31, 2016 at Owensville Cemetery.

