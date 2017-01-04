Obituary: Billy Ray Lacefield; De Queen

Billy Ray Lacefield, 76, of De Queen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in De Queen.

He was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Foreman, the son of the late Olin and Bertha Lacefield. He was a heavy equipment operator and attended Friendship Baptist Church in De Queen.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Junior and Hubert Lacefield; three sisters, Linnie Belle Griffin Manasco, Verna Webster, and Dorothy Lawson.

Survivors include: his wife, Peggy Lacefield; two sons, Olen Lacefield and wife, Barbara, and Tommy Lacefield and wife, Leslie, all of De Queen; two brothers, R.C. Lacefield ad Floyd Lacefield, all of De Queen; one sister, Lola Barkman of Beaumont, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 31, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Conatser and Bro. George Frachiseur officiating. Burial followed in Redmen Cemetery.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 at the funeral home.

