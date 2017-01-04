Obituary: Betty Jester; Glenwood

Betty Jester, age 84, of Glenwood, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

She was born on October 7, 1932 in Lodi, the daughter of Dallas Duggan and Gracie Vaughn Duggan. On April 29, 1949, she was married to Chester H. Jester who preceded her in death on February 3, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her son, Rodger Jester; two daughters-in-law, Peggy Jester and Kathy Jester; her parents; four brothers, Billy Duggan, Odean Duggan, Ronnie Duggan and Dale Duggan; and one sister, Estelle Duggan.

Betty was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Easter Star, Glenwood Chapter #396. She also served as Grand Representative to the state of Illinois. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and loved being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Mike Jester of Glenwood and Stacy Allen and her husband, Wayne, of Magnolia; five grandchildren, Laura Wolf, Cindy Cook, Kristie Jester, Matthew Allen and Leanna Allen; eight great-grandchildren, Jessica Hargrove, Kody Smith, Casi Cook, Keaton Smith, Kameron Tweedle, Brian Cook, Kason Wolf and Kalea Tweedle; two brothers, Carlos Duggan and Gerald Duggan, both of Glenwood; her sister, Sue Wisener of Black Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Hayes Linville officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Dougan, Gare Duggan, Keaton Smith, Brian Cook, Kameron Tweedle, Josh Tucker and Kody Smith.

