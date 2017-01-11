Obituary: Bartie Thomas Pate; Fort Smith

Bartie Thomas Pate, 92, of Fort Smith, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2017.

He was born Jan. 14, 1924 in the Athens community, the son of the late Alic and Minnie Tallent Pate.

He was a career soldier in the US Army, retiring in 1965.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sevella Davis; three brothers, Colombus Barnes, Curtis Sharp, and Harold Pate; and a grandson, Charles Cole Pate.

Survivors include: his wife, Vera Pate; two sons, Merle Pate and wife, Nancy, of Ozark, Ark., and Rick Pate and wife, Carol, Oliver Springs, Ark.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Free Holiness Church in Athens with Tracy Welch and Shane Pair officiating. Burial followed in Athens Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Visitation was 10-noon, Saturday, Jan. 7 at the church.