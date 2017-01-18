Obituary: Audie Sue Garner Partridge; Amity

Audie Sue Garner Partridge, age 84, of Amity, died at her home and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

She was born on April 4, 1932 on an 80 acre farm just out of Amity. She was the daughter of Eddie and Delia Golden Garner. On March 4, 1950, she was married To LeeRoy Partridge who preceded her in death on February 1, 2009. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Lecie Mae Davis; and one brother, Calvin Ray Garner.

She was Baptist in her faith.

She is survived by one son, Larry and Darlene Partridge; one daughter, Vickie Partridge and Nelvin Williams, all of Amity; one granddaughter, Kristen and Nick Herrell, of Caddo Gap; one great-granddaughter, Mady Herrell, all of Caddo Gap; one brother-in-law, Clifton Partridge of Amity; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy House of Sparkman and Ruth Partridge of Amity; several nephews and nieces; a host of wonderful friends; and her loving dog, Tippy Lou.

Even though she was on a feeding tube for just over six years, she still loved the smell of home-cooked meals. She loved to read cookbooks. She loved the beautiful flowers, watching the birds and butterflies and all of God’s creation.

Heaven now has one more flower for the Master’s bouquet!

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Glenn Wehunt officiating.

Interment was in Jones Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Perry Tilley, Scott Tilley, Danny Partridge, Corey White, Mike Carpenter and Wendell Garner.

Honorary pallbearers included Floy Mae Thornton, Betty Buck, Richard and Carolyn Garner and Emma Buck.

