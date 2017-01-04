Obituary: Anna J. Klopfenstein; Glenwood

Anna Jo (Davis) Klopfenstein, age 82, of Glenwood, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

She was born August 22, 1934 at Forester, Arkansas, a sawmill town located in Scott County. She was the daughter of Everett Davis and Josie (Horn) Davis. In 1960, she was married to Philip Arthur Klopfenstein. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Lorene Crawford and Betty Duke.

She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a graduate of Glenwood High School and a graduate of the St. Vincent School of Nursing, Little Rock, class of 1955. As a registered nurse, she specialized in medical surgery and was employed at Little Rock St. Vincent.

After her marriage on August 24, 1960, she moved with her husband and was employed at a registered surgical nurse in Michigan, Georgia and Alabama. In 1988, she and her husband returned to Glenwood and she was employed as a surgical nurse, head nurse and head nurse for the recovery room at the hospital now named National Park Hospital, Hot Springs. Nearing retirement, she decided to become a public health nurse and was employed by the Pike County Health Unit at Murfreesboro for five years.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Philip Klopfenstein; two sisters, Verna “Chub” Foshee and Gladys “Pookie” Sanders, all of Glenwood; and her nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with John Hall officiating.

Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Larry Sanders, Tracy Robbins, Scott Duke, Neal Duke, Jimmy Buck and Charles Golden.

In lieu of owers, memorials may be made to the Glenwood Church of Christ, PO Box 405, Glenwood, Arkansas 71943.

