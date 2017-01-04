Obituary: Alice Louise Carr; Mount Ida

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Carr; father, Ray Gressley; mother, Velma Hamilton; two sons, Jerry Votra and William Carr; and sister, Janice Brubaker of South Whitley, Indiana.

Survivors include sons, Kevin (Sheryl) Carr of Mount Ida, Cecil (Gail) Votra of Mount Ida, Randy (Vicki) Carr of Pierston, Indiana and Michael (Rhonda) Carr of Mount Ida; grandchildren, Tiffany, Thomas, Joe, Dawn, Michael, Kelly, Brian, Jeremy, Jennifer, Steven, Melissa, Candice, Greg, Christian, Charles, Carl, and Bradley; and brother, Ronald Gressley of Huntington, Indiana.