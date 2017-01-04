Obituary: Adeline Angeline Roach

She died in her own bed at home surrounded by family members on December 24th 2016 with the support of Peach Tree Hospice. She remained positive despite her diagnosis of cancer and having several strokes. She lived her early life in Lublin and Phillips, WI and in Chicago, IL. She later lived in Milwaukee, WI. She moved to Norman, AR in 1969. She was a homemaker. She was a hard worker and always had a sense of humor. She loved to dance the Polka and was known to dance around the kitchen with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was supportive and encouraging. She was always there to wash dishes or do laundry even if she had to take down your curtains. She taught her children to have compassion for others, to be hard-working and to be proud of who they are and where they came from, but she, also, taught them to be humble. She didn’t let you get “too big for your britches.” She taught her family to be responsible. She had a green thumb and she could grow a tree from a stick. She enjoyed music. And Oh! Did I already mention that she loved to dance the Polka. She always sacrificed her needs for others, which included her family, friends, acquaintances, and sometimes complete strangers. She had a quiet, uncomplaining strength that carried her family through the toughest of times and with a smile on her face. She became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1985. She took comfort in her faith and believed in the promised resurrection into a paradise earth as promised at Proverbs 2: 21 & 22. She enjoyed sharing her faith and hope with others.

She loved and lived every moment she had with grace and dignity and she will be so missed and never forgotten until we meet again. I know that each and every family member & friend held a special place in her heart. A Memorial is being planned for January 21st at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glenwood, AR.

Condolences may be sent online to Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, AR.