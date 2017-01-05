Nashville students visit local museum

Students in the Concurrent/Advanced Placement U.S. History class at Nashville High School recently presented some of their final projects in a unique setting, the 1912 E.A. Williams Chapel/Museum in Nashville.

The museum is the former Presbyterian Church in Nashville. It was restored by the Howard County Historical Society and has a number of exhibits depicting life in the Nashville area.

The NHS students researched a number of local history topics for their final projects, ranging from family histories to the peach industry to churches and schools. They wrote a paper on their topics and made a presentation to the class.

Olivia Herzog, a junior, did her research on the museum itself. She recorded her interview with Historical Society president Freddie Horne and used parts of the interview in her presentation.

Horne agreed that the museum would be the proper venue for Herzog’s presentation and presentations by other students who signed up for the same day.

They included Alyssa Rather, family history; Preston Pope, Dierks Mill; Shun Childress and Tyler Hanson, 2015 state champion Scrappers; Christian Sepulveda, downtown Nashville; and Jasmin Camacho, family history.

Students designed PowerPoints or posters to go along with their presentations. Jonathan Canaday set up a projector and speakers for those PowerPoints.

After the presentations, Horne took the students on a tour of the museum. Exhibits ranged from old radios to a display on John Garrett Whiteside, for whom Whiteside Gym is named.

Horne also took them to the annex, where they viewed another of other items not yet on display in the museum.

Students and their projects included the following:

Braylon Kelley, WIlliams Memorial Church of God in Christ

Caleb Newton, Wolf Pack, Inc.

Hannah White, the seven sets of twins in her family

Alicia Rojas, the Animal Control Shelter in Nashville

Christian Sepulveda, history of downtown Nashville

Tyler Hanson and Shun Childress, the perfect 2015 Scrapper season

Monique Flores, “Los Origenes de Monique”

Preston Pope, Dierks Mill

Olivia Herzog, E.A. Williams Chapel and Museum

Shayla Miller, Scrapper band in the 1990s

Peyton Dodd, David O. Dodd, the Boy Martyr of the Confederacy

Alyssa Rather, family history

Alexa Copeland, racism in the early 1900s

Joshua Whitlow, family history

Justin Teague, the Great Depression

Emily Young, Simple Simon’s

Anthony Linville and Alexis Staggs, local reaction to Sept. 11, 2001

Hunter Burton, First United Methodist Church

Garrett Lance, Nashville peaches

Zack Perez, the Scrapper three-peat 2005-2007