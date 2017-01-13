Nashville native gets promotion at First State Bank

His was the only hand that went up when the speaker in a Henderson State University classroom asked the audience: Who wants to be a banker?

The topic interested the student, leading him to begin a career in banking in Nashville. Last week, the board of directors of First State Bank promoted Ethan White to Assistant Vice-President.

White is a Nashville High School grad, and he played football and baseball for the Scrappers. He and his wife, Tiffany, have a toddler son, Emmett, 15 months. Ethan is the son of Bob and Winona White of Nashville.

He began his college education on the UA Cossatot campus in Nashville, and transferred to Henderson State University where he earned his degree in business administration.

He remembers that defining class at Henderson. “There were about 50 students and mine was the only hand that went up.”

Ironically, the speaker that day was Tim Pinkerson, vice-president at First State Bank’s Nashville branch.