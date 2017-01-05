Home Breaking News Nashville aldermen approve budget

Nashville aldermen approve budget

By
Nashville News Leader
-
14
0
SHARE
County officials sworn in by Judge Tom Cooper Jan. 2 include County Clerk Keri Teague, County Judge Kevin Smith, Treasurer Sheri Mixon, Tax Assessor Deb Teague, Coroner John Gray, Circuit Clerk Angie Lewis, and Sheriff Bryan McJunkins.

Nashville’s city budget for 2017 was adopted at the city council’s regular meeting for December, 2016, last Tuesday night. The budget includes raises for city employees which led to some resistance from aldermen.

As a result, aldermen will begin meeting as a committee in late January to devise a pay schedule relative to seniority and level of skill and training.

The operating budget for 2017 calls for total income of $7.1 million, and expenditures of almost $6.8 million.

Council member Monica Clark said that the council always said it intended to work on a pay schedule, but never actually got around to it. She did not like blanket raises. Several other council members echoed her feelings.

There was a discussion of the value of bonuses compared to salary hikes, but no action was taken other than the vote on the budget ordinance including the salary hikes.

Department heads gave update reports including Public Works Director Larry Dunaway, Parks Director Mark Dale, Finance Director Kimberly Green, Fire Marshall/Code Enforcement Jerry Harwell, and assistant police chief Amy Marion for Chief Dale Pierce.

In his report, Dunaway speculated that a total of about five miles on 12 different city streets would be paved in 2017.

In attendance Tuesday were Aldermen Matt Smith, Joe Hoen, Donna Harwell, Nick Davis, Vivian Wright, Kay Gathright, James Parker, Carol Mitchell, Andy Anderson, Mike Milum and Clark. Also, Mayor Billy Ray Jones, City Clerk Mary Woodruff, City Attorney Bryan Chesshir. Outgoing finance director Jimmy Dale was also present.

Among officials sworn in Jan. 2 by Circuit Judge Tom Cooper, right, was Howard County District Judge Jessica Steel-Gunter. In the audience in the county courtroom was State Rep. Justin Gonzales.
Among officials sworn in Jan. 2 by Circuit Judge Tom Cooper, right, was Howard County District Judge Jessica Steel-Gunter. In the audience in the county courtroom was State Rep. Justin Gonzales.
Judge Tom Cooper administers the oath of office to two veteran Tollette council members , Brenda Porter, and James Porter. The latter has served on the Tollette council for 35 years, dating back to the incorporation of the city.
Judge Tom Cooper administers the oath of office to two veteran Tollette council members , Brenda Porter, and James Porter. The latter has served on the Tollette council for 35 years, dating back to the incorporation of the city.
Taking the oath of office Jan. 2 were Nashville aldermen Matt Smith, Mike Milum, Donna Harwell, Carol Mitchell, Vivian Wright, Monica Clark, Nick Davis, and Andy Anderson.
Taking the oath of office Jan. 2 were Nashville aldermen Matt Smith, Mike Milum, Donna Harwell, Carol Mitchell, Vivian Wright, Monica Clark, Nick Davis, and Andy Anderson.
Justices of the Peace who were sworn in Jan. 2 by Judge Tom Cooper, at far left, included Jerry Harwell, Brent Pinkerton, Bobby Don Turner, Gary Welch, Kerry Strasner, Dick Wakefield, Janice Huffman and Kirk Bell. Welch and Bell are first-termers on the court.
Justices of the Peace who were sworn in Jan. 2 by Judge Tom Cooper, at far left, included Jerry Harwell, Brent Pinkerton, Bobby Don Turner, Gary Welch, Kerry Strasner, Dick Wakefield, Janice Huffman and Kirk Bell. Welch and Bell are first-termers on the court.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR