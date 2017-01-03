Murfreesboro’s Bear State Bank branch closing

A flier posted last Thursday at the Murfreesboro branch of Bear State Bank has announced the branch will cease operations and close its doors at 2 p.m. on March 31. The notice states the branch will continue serving its customers at the Nashville branch and that “no interruption” of service is expected. Customers will also “continue to have access to accounts at all times.” More information about the closure will be published when made available.
