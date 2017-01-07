Home Breaking News Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in hit and run investigation

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an alleged hit and run accident that was reported to have taken place a couple week’s ago.

A sheriff’s Deputy reported that the alleged incident took place around noon Monday, December 26, 2016, in the Bob’s Food City parking lot in Mount Ida.

This silver Nissan Frontier pick up (pictured in the middle of the photo between two cars) is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident in the Bob’s Food City parking lot.

Surveillance video obtained from Bob’s Food City appears to show a silver Nissan Frontier pick up strike an adjacent vehicle as it left the parking lot.

The truck may have sustained damage to the right rear area of the truck as a result of the accident. No injuries were reported but the car to the right of the truck in the photo did receive damage as a result of the alleged accident.

Bob's Food City also provided a photo of the person believed to be the driver of the truck.

If you have any information regarding the accident, or if you know the identity of the driver please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 867-3151.

 

