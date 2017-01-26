Lions earn hard fought victories at Oden

ODEN – The Mount Ida Lions claimed three much needed conference victories Friday night while visiting the Oden Timberwolves.

The Junior Lions started things off with a 35-13 victory over Oden.

The two junior teams were back and forth throughout the opening moments, but the Junior Lions were able to eke out a 7-6 lead at the end of the first period. Mount Ida was able to gain the momentum in the second quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 15-6 half time lead. The Junior Lions outscored Oden 20-7 in the second half to claim the victory.

Braden Thomas led the Junior Lions with 10 points, followed by Colton Goss with eight and Mason Ballard with four. Zach Hoskins and Austin Boone each scored three points. Terry Lolonich, Jamie Jones and Hunter Humphries each scored two.

Zach Mayo led the Junior Timberwolves with three points. Ethan Mayo, Coby Willburn and Triston Green each scored two points. Than Stovall scored one.

The senior girls game was hotly contested throughout the first half with Mount Ida gaining the upper hand in the first quarter with a score of 11-6. Both sides continue to play well in the second period and ended the first half with Mount Ida leading 22-17. The Lady Lions entered the second half on fire, launching a 19-2 run in the third to expand their lead to 22. They added four to their lead in the final period to earn the 48-23 win.

Lauren Wingfield led the Lady Lions with 14 points, followed by Patty Anne Whisenhunt with 11 and Madison Smith with nine. Abby Jones, Kendra Burke and Julie Burke each scored three points. Mattie Fiorello scored two and Kendall Jones scored one.

Shawna Van Horne led the Lady Timberwolves with 12 points, all of which came by way of three pointers. Katie Cox scored four, Alli Hughes scored three and Autumn Rice and Sydney Philpott each scored two.

Mount Ida closed out the night with a 44-25 victory over the Oden Timberwolves in senior boys action. Both teams struggled to find the basket in the first period, but Mount Ida was able to scratch out a 4-2 lead. The Lions got things going in the second period thanks to a 13-0 run to take a 17-2 half time lead. Oden was more productive in the third, but the Lions were able to outscore them 21-11. The Timberwolves closed out the game with a 13-6 run in the fourth, but the Lions were able to hold on for the 19 point victory.

Nine different Lions contributed to the winning score with Jonathan Lagrange and Braison Ellison leading the way with 10 points each. Ethan Winkley scored six, Athony Spurling scored five and Champ Saylors scored four. Austin McAdoo scored three and Todd Carr, T.J. Walden and Cade Jackson scored two each.

Brandon Lewis led the Timberwolves with seven points, followed by Brandon Stovall with five. Will Monk and Jesse McDonald each scored two.