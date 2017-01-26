Lady Rattlers pick up two road wins

The Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers picked up two road wins last week over the Spring Hill Lady Bears, 69-61, and the Umpire Lady Wildcats, 57-43.

The Rattlers dropped their games to SH, 75-35, and Umpire, 60-48.

The Lady Rattlers opened up against SH with 20 points but the home team stayed close with 16.

Murfreesboro was fueled by Ari Leeper’s 20-point first half but the Lady Bears fired back and hit the halftime lockers trailing just 34-33. After a close third, the Lady Rattlers pushed in 22 in the fourth to hold onto the 69-61 win.

Leeper led the Lady Rattlers with 39 points followed by Loran Wilcher with 11, Anna Corbitt with seven, Hannah Kuykendall with six, Jacey Saldana with five and Avi Leeper with one.

C. Randall had 18 points to lead SH while K. Rivera added 17.

Score by Quarter

M 20-14-13-22=69

SH 16-17-14-14=61

Murfreesboro Ari Leeper and Umpire’s Maeghan McCarley had a shootout on Jan 20 in the Lady Rattlers’ 57-43 win. McCarley led all scoring with 29 points followed by Leeper with 27.

It was a slow start at the basket for the Lady Wildcats and a quick one for the Lady Rattlers that put Murfreesboro up 17-9 after one and then 33-19 at the half.

Murfreesboro built on the lead in the third but put the game out of reach with a 17-point fourth quarter.

Other Lady Rattler scorers included Wilcher with 11, Saldana with eight, Hannah Cox with three and Corbitt, Kuykendall, Avi Leeper and Erin Davis with two points each.

Other Lady Wildcat scorers included Emily McCarley with four, Lyndsey Thomas and Kinsey Ferguson with three each and Karlie Alexander and Taylor Dorse with two points each.

Score by Quarter

M 17-16-7-17=57

U 9-10-6-8=43

The Spring Hill Bears picked up an easy 75-35 win over the Rattlers after they controlled the game from the tip-off. The Rattlers’ best effort of the night came in the second quarter when they hit 17 points to cut the SH lead to 35-23.

The Bears were led by three shooters in double-figures. They were Walton with 16 and Martin and Middleton with 12 each.

J.C. Motley led the Rattlers with 12 points followed by Michael Hughes with 11, Mason Alexander with seven, Ryan Roberts with four and Cody Nolen with one point.

Score by Quarter

SH 15-20-31-9=75

M 6-17-11-1=35

The Umpire Wildcats used a 24-point second quarter to pull away from the Rattlers to get the 60-48 win.

Dustin Kesterson led Umpire with 20 points followed by Lindon Vaughn and Desmond Pinson with 15 points each, Kaden Strasner and Baylee Bearden with three points each and Stacy Dunson and Jacob O’Neal with two points each.

Rattler scorers included Hughes with 15 points, Alexander with 14, Roberts with nine, Motley with six and Zach Eckert with two points.

Score by Quarter

U 11-24-10-15=60

M 9-14-11-14=48