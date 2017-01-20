Kirby sweeps visiting Lions

KIRBY – Kirby made the most of their Friday night, earning three victories over the visiting Mount Ida Junior Lions, Lady Lions and Lions.

The Junior Trojans kicked things off with a 64-14 victory.

Kirby opened up with a 26-8 run in the first period and held a 41-9 lead at the half. They outscored Mount Ida 23-5 in the second half to cruise to a 50 point victory.

Carter Turner led the Junior Trojans with 15 points, followed by Cameron Gaither with 12 and Ryan Franks, Luke Cowart and Dakota Gentry with nine each. Brody Tucker scored four and Blake Turner, Dallin Markham and Kenyon Turner each scored two.

Montana Curry scored six to lead the Junior Lions, followed by Colton Goss with five. Mason Ballard scored two and Austin Cooper scored one.

The Mount Ida Lady Lions continue to improve, but fell short in their match up with the Kirby Lady Trojans who walked away with a 59-45 victory.

Kirby was able to set the tempo early and wrapped up the first period with a 22-6 lead. Mount Ida found their own rhythm in the second period, but was unable to cut into the Lady Trojan’s lead. Kirby held a 31-15 lead at the half. Kirby outscored Mount ida 11-10 in the third and 17-16 in the fourth to hold on for the win.

Gracen Smith led the Lady Trojans with 24 points, followed by Shelby Foshee with nine and Allison Price with seven. Morgan Swanson scored five, Makayla Conner scored three and Mallory Conner scored two.

Lauren Wingfield led the Lady Lions with 23, followed by Patty Anne Whisenhunt with nine. Kendall Jones scored three and Madison Smith, Braelynne Bates and Julie Burke each scored two.

The Trojans wrapped up the evening with a 68-27 victory over the Mount Ida Lions in senior boys action.

Kirby jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first and held a 41-14 lead at the half. They outscored the Lions 19-5 in the third and both teams ended the game with eight points each in the fourth.

Carson Smith led the Trojans with 16 points, followed by Hagen Cimino with 12. Spencer Jones and Shawn Funderburk each scored eight and Bo Stewart scored seven. Evan Mount scored five, Jordan Bates and Danny O’Neal scored three each and Dawson Bailey, Kyle Rudolph and Carson Garrett each scored two.

Anthony Spurling led the Lions with nine points, followed by Champ Saylors with six and Dakota Ashley scored four. Jonathan Lagrange, Braison Ellison, Ethan Winkley and Neil Appleby each scored two points.