Home Breaking News Indulgence Salon and Spa offers new way to pamper yourself

Indulgence Salon and Spa offers new way to pamper yourself

By
Montgomery County News
-
23
0
SHARE
Melissa Lewis, owner of Indulgence Salon and Spa and the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at her new salon in Mount Ida. Indulgence Salon and Spa are located next door to Bob’s Food City in Mount Ida. Pictred left to right: (back row) Aimee Green, Ellie Davis, Susan Flippin, Bonda Herrington, Pat Smith, Derwood Brett, Chris Ray; (front row) Sara Lewis, Kenn Greene, Clayton Lewis, Melissa Lewis, Rebeka Lewis and Emily Lewis. ABOVE RIGHT: Amanda Hearne puts the finishing touches on a local patron’s hair at Indulgence Salon and Spa. Photos by Dewayne Holloway

Residents of Mount Ida and the surrounding area have a new way to indulge themselves thanks to the opening of Indulgence Salon and Spa.
The new salon is located next to Bob’s Food City on the East end of Mount Ida just off Highway 270. Owner Melissa Lewis is excited about the opportunity to serve the community once again. She shared that she has been a stylist for 20 years and had once had a shop in Pine Ridge. Melissa is excited about the new location and is ready to provide a variety of services at the spa.
Anyone can get a haircut at the spa with the staff happily serving men, women and children. They will even do touch ups on your bangs and neck. Lewis and her staff provide a full range of services including shampoo/set, perms, collor, highlights, conditioning treatment and formal updos. She also has tanning available and does waxing for eyebrows, lips and face. They also do mani/pedis and paraffin treatments.
Amanda Hearne is also on hand to help you pamper yourself. She has nine years experience as a cosmetologist and is looking forward to helping you with all your beauty needs.
Lewis is excited about her chance to work with the community and is already looking to improve your experience at Indulgence Salon and Spa. She had the foresight to install a massage room and is looking for the right person to join their team as a masseuse.
Indulgence Salon and Spa is open Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome and they can be found on Facebook. To make an appointment call (870) 490-2212.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR