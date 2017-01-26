Indulgence Salon and Spa offers new way to pamper yourself

Residents of Mount Ida and the surrounding area have a new way to indulge themselves thanks to the opening of Indulgence Salon and Spa.

The new salon is located next to Bob’s Food City on the East end of Mount Ida just off Highway 270. Owner Melissa Lewis is excited about the opportunity to serve the community once again. She shared that she has been a stylist for 20 years and had once had a shop in Pine Ridge. Melissa is excited about the new location and is ready to provide a variety of services at the spa.

Anyone can get a haircut at the spa with the staff happily serving men, women and children. They will even do touch ups on your bangs and neck. Lewis and her staff provide a full range of services including shampoo/set, perms, collor, highlights, conditioning treatment and formal updos. She also has tanning available and does waxing for eyebrows, lips and face. They also do mani/pedis and paraffin treatments.

Amanda Hearne is also on hand to help you pamper yourself. She has nine years experience as a cosmetologist and is looking forward to helping you with all your beauty needs.

Lewis is excited about her chance to work with the community and is already looking to improve your experience at Indulgence Salon and Spa. She had the foresight to install a massage room and is looking for the right person to join their team as a masseuse.

Indulgence Salon and Spa is open Tuesday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome and they can be found on Facebook. To make an appointment call (870) 490-2212.