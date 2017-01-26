Dierks splits with MS, Blevins, take 2 games over Mount Ida

The Dierks Lady Outlaws have picked up three straight wins over the last week to bump their record to 17-4 while the Outlaws stopped a skid Monday night to improve to 13-6.

On Jan. 17, Dierks split games at Mineral Springs with the Lady Outlaws getting a 40-29 win while the Outlaws were edged out by the Hornets, 61-56.

The Dierks girls stayed just a step ahead of their conference rivals and held a 17-13 lead at the half before Mineral Springs took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dierks fanned out 19 points among five shooters in the final quarter while the defense limited MS to five to set the 40-29 final.

Dierks’ scorers included Stacey Carter and Destiny Nutt with nine points each, Jacie Sims with seven, Grace Martin and Gabby Strasner with six each and Ashton Alexander with five.

Mineral Springs’ scorers included Arriona Johnson with 17 points, Chyna Newton with seven, Precious Johnson with four and Latavia Cherry with one.

Score by Quarter

D 8-9-4-19=40

MS 7-6-11-5=29

The MS Hornets had to hang on for their 61-56 lead over the Outlaws after letting a 15-point first-half lead slip away.

After MS lead 19-13 in the first quarter and 35-20 at the half, the Outlaws staged a 21-point third quarter to shorten the Hornet lead to 44-41.

Dierks made their final stab at the win with 15 points but the Hornets preserved the win with a 17-point finish.

Mineral Springs’ scorers included Camron Perkins with 15 points, Kevonte Esters with 14, Braiden Williams with 13, Fred Robinson with 10 and Raheem Brown with three.

Dierks’ scorers included Jarett Fox with 18 points, Lane Woodruff with 14, Blayn Turner with 12, Grant Strasner with nine and Zane Cox with three.

Score by Quarter

MS 19-16-9-7=61

D 13-7-11-15=56

Dierks was back on the road Jan. 20 at Blevins where the senior teams again split their games.

The Lady Outlaws pulled out a close one with a big finish for the 47-42 win over the Blevins girls. The Outlaws suffered their second consecutive loss at Blevins, 66-58.

Carter led the Lady Outlaw offense with 19 points followed by Alexander with nine, Sims and Nutt with six each, Jacey White with four and Strasner with three.

Blevins’ scorers included Furlow with 14, Batson with eight, and Samuels and Hall with seven each.

Score by Quarter

D 10-15-6-16=47

B 9-10-11-9=42

The Outlaws and Blevins Hornets were stride for stride in their game with both teams hitting 15 in the first quarter before Blevins edged out to a 31-30 halftime lead. The Outlaw shooters cooled to eight points while Blevins marched ahead with 17 in the third quarter. Both teams shot high in the fourth quarter but Blevins’ 18 points was enough to hold off a 20-point Dierks effort.

Blevins were led by Burton with 23 points, Kirkham with 19, Gomez with 12, Lane with five and Lee with two.

Dierks’ scorers included Woodruff with 25, Fox with 15 and Strasner and Cox with nine each.

Score by Quarter

B 15-16-17-18=66

D 15-15-8-20=58

Monday night, both Dierk teams got wins over Mount Ida. The Lady Outlaws came out 48-43 over the Lady Lions and the Outlaws barely got by the Lions, 50-46.

Carter led the Lady Outlaws with 17 points followed by Alexander with 13, Sims with eight, Strasner with five, Martin with two and Nutt with one point.

Mount Ida was led in scoring by Patty Ann Whisenhunt with 16 points.

Score by Quarter

D 10-8-11-19=48

MI 8-13-8-14=43

In the boys’ game, Outlaw Fox led all scoring with 19 points followed by Woodruff with 14 points, Dalton Sherck and Cox with six each, Strasner with three and Cameron Pugh with two points.

Mount Ida’s top scorer was Jonathan LaGrange with 13 points.

Score by Quarter

D 16-14-8-11=50

MI 11-9-4-22=46