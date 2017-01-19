Cooking up a good time at Caddo Hills

Some of Caddo Hills Elementary School’s most promising chefs were given the opportunity to learn how to cook like the pros thanks to the Junior Chef Program provided by K-12 Culinary Connection.

Twelve students were selected from grades 3-6 to participate in the program which teaches students the basics of health food preparation.

Chef Justin Mills with K-12 Culinary Connection talked to the students about the importance of hand washing, smart snacking and portion size. He also talked to them about certain cooking techniques, holding and serving temperatures, food handling and the importance of understanding nutrition facts.

Students made their own pizzas and were given the opportunity to eat them later.

Chef Mills stated that they like to come out to schools they work with and work with the kids a couple times a year. K-12 Culinary Connection oversees the cafeteria at Caddo Hills School District. They provide made from scratch menu items for students. They also offer a variety of items each day for students to choose from which includes a salad bar each day.

Participating students include: (3rd grade) Daniel Lopez, Braxton Driggers, Cameron Killian, (4th grade) Wraylyn Wooley, Jalyn York, Colton Walker, (5th grade) Tori Ruiz, Steven Bandy, Hanna Catron, (6th grade) Alyssa Upton, Shalyn Catron and Jesus Lopez.