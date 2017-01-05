City of Nashville asks residents to cease leaf burning

Leaf-burning is not against the law inside the city limits of Nashville, but residents have been asked not to burn leaves and debris out of respect for persons who have breathing problems.

The topic arose last week at the Nashville City Council meeting, but no action was taken. Several aldermen and the mayor said they’d had many requests to put an end to burning.

A press release from the city suggests that residents who have leaves and brush should call City Hall and request a pick up of the items. Leaves and brush must be accessible from the street.

Numbers to call are:

845-7400, mayor’s office;

845-4015, public works;

845-1440, water office.