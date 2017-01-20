Caddo Hills tops Timberwolves

Caddo Hills swept the court clean with four wins over the visiting Oden Timberwolves last Tuesday.

The junior girls got things started with a 41-12 victory. They opened the game with a 17-0 run in the first period and ended the half with a 30-8 lead. Both coaches worked their benches in the second half with Caddo outscoring Oden 11-4.

Jacie Vines led the Junior Lady Indians with 12 points, followed by Nallely Lopez with eight and Taylor Allen with six. Gracie Davis and Loren Bell each scored four, Peyton Powell scored three and Luz Ruiz and Capri Fogle scored two each.

Allie Strother led Oden with six points. Judy Cook, Leah Nurrey and Lani Rowland each scored two.

Three pointers were raining down in the opening moments of the junior boys games with 24 of the Junior Indians 28 points coming from beyond the 3-point stripe. They ended the half with a 36-10 lead. They outscored Oden 21-14 in the second half to win 57-24.

Rayce Young and Levi Sherman each scored 10 points to lead the Junior Indians in scoring. Connor Kincannon scored nine, followed by Kaleb West and Tate Dumont with six each.Bryson Scott and Jarrett Runyan each scored four. Gage Galloway and Brandon McDade each scored three and Terrell Macon scored two.

Zach Mayo led Oden with 13 points, followed by Nicholas Sharp with five and Ethan Stovall and Kevin Day with three each.

Caddo Hills moved into senior high competition with a 51-20 win over the Lady Timberwolves. The Lady Indians held a 24-12 lead at the half.

Lilli Hunt led Caddo Hills with 14 points, followed by Rachel Dumont with 13 and Jordan Powell with 10. Wraylin Phillips scored six, Abby Loudermilk scored three points and Alex Jackson scored two.

Shawna Van Horn and Katie Cox scored seven each for Oden. Kandy Simmons, Autumn Rice and Allie Hughes each scored two points.

The senior boys wrapped things up with a 54-31 victory over the Oden Timberwolves. Caddo Hills ended the first half with a hard fought 26-17 lead and outscored Oden 28-14 in the second half to earn the win.

Christian Duggan led the Indians with 19 points, followed by Jasper Whisenhunt with nine and Justus Bobo with six. Hunter Blackwood and Jared McKellar each scored five, Alex Ramey scored four, Charles Ingram scored three, Colton Cowart scored two and Cade McCuin scored one.

Will Monk led the Timberwolves with eight points, followed by Brandon Lewis and Brian Kha with five each. Jeff Lewis and Austin Bledsoe scored four each, Aaron Baker scored three and Jesse Fryar scored two.