Caddo Hills bests conference opponent Blevins

Caddo Hills cast a long shadow over conference opponent Blevins Tuesday night with four victories in junior and senior high action.

The Junior Lady Indians kicked things off with a 40-17 victory over the Blevins Junior Lady Hornets. Caddo Hills jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the first period and ended the first half with a 38-9 lead.

Coach James Owens turned to his bench early allowing several girls an opportunity to get some much needed game experience. Caddo Hills only scored two points in the second half while allowing eight.

Taylor Allen led the Junior Lady Indians with 10 points, followed by Liz Ruiz and Jaci Vines with eight each. Gracie Davis and Capri Fogle scored four each. Nallely Lopez, Peyton Powell and Delaney Jackson each scored two.

The Junior Indians continued the carnage with a 46-26 victory over Blevins. Caddo Hills opened the junior boys game with a 14-4 run. The Junior Indians wrapped up the first half with a 27-11 lead. Caddo Hills outscored Blevins 19-14 in the second half to claim the 20 point victory.

Rayce Young led the Junior Indians with 16 points, followed by Gage Galloway with 12. Tate Dumont scored six, Connor Kincannon scored four and Jarrett Runyan scored three. Stone Crawford and Brandon McDade each scored two and Samuel Bell scored one.

The competition stiffened as the senior teams took the court, but the Caddo Hills Lady Indians were able to hold on for a 43-37 victory. Blevins clung to a narrow 9-8 lead at the end of the first period, but the Lady Indians were able to tie things up at 21 at the end of the first half. Caddo Hills closed strong with a 12-5 run to win the game by six.

Rachel Dumont led Caddo Hills with 20 points, followed by Lilli Hunt with nine, Jordan Powell with seven, Wraylin Phillips with four and Taylor Allen with three.

Caddo Hills senior boys ended the night with a 46-37 victory thanks in part to an 18-6 run in the second period. The Indians opened up the game with a tight 11-10 lead, but found some breathing room in the second quarter with the aforementioned 18-6 rally. Blevins cut the Indian lead by four in the fourth, but Caddo Hills was able to hang on for the win.

Christian Duggan led the Indians with 26 points, followed by Jasper Whisenhunt with nine and Cade McCuin with six. Jared McKellar scored three and Alex Ramey scored two.