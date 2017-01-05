Caddo Christmas Classic Tuesday action

CADDO HILLS – Kirby and Caddo Hills opened and closed out the first day of action in the Caddo Christmas Classic with wins as area teams competed in eight games.

Kirby girls opened the day with a 57-40 victory over Murfreesboro.

Kirby eased out to a 9-8 lead in the first period, but ended the game with an 18-7 run to earn the 17 point victory.

Gracen Smith led the Lady Trojans with 15 points, followed by Makayla Conner with 14 and Shelby Foshee with 12. Kacie Anderson scored eight, Morgan Swanson scored six and Allison Price scored two.

Arianna Leeper was the leading scorer for Murfreesboro with 25 points, followed by Anna Corbitt with 11, Hannah Cox with two and Loran Wilcher with one.

The Kirby boys continued the Trojan trend with a 68-45 victory over Mountain Pine.

The Trojans held a 40-26 lead at the half, closing strong to win the game by 23.

Hagen Cimino led the Trojans with 16, followed by Smith with 12 and Stewart and Bailey with 11 each. Jones scored eight, Rudolph scored six, Mount scored three and Funderburk scored one.

Tadrean Gibson led the Red Devils with 20 points.

The Mineral Springs Lady Hornets overcame a 9-3 first period deficit to earn a 46-30 victory over the Mountain Pine Lady Red Devils.

Precious Johnson and Arianna Johnson each scored 14 to lead the Lady Hornets. Charity Lewis scored 12 and China Newton scored six.

Godwin led Mountain Pine with 15 points.

The Mineral Springs Hornets held a 26-19 lead at the half over Horatio, but had to hold on for a 50-47 victory over the Lions.

Fred Robinson led the Hornets with 14 points, followed by Kevonte Esters with nine. Camron Perkins and William Dixon each scored seven, Rayshawn Sanders scored five and Braiden Williams scored four.

Drew Hendrix led the Lions with 20 points.

Mount Ida and Foreman girls faced off in the next match up with the Lady Gators escaping with a 44-33 victory.

Foreman jumped out to a 28-12 lead at the half, but the Mount Ida Lady Lions made a game of it in the final period thanks to a 14-8 run.

Lauren Wingfield led the Lady Lions with 11 points, followed by Patty Anne Whisenhunt with eight and Madison Smith and Kendall Jones scored four each. Mattie Fiorello, Braelynne Bates and Julie Burke scored two each.

Emeisha Fields scored 18 to lead the Lady Gators.

The Foreman Gators cruised to a 65-31 victory over the Mount Ida Lions.

Anthony Spurling led the Lions with 10 points, followed by Braison Ellison with nine, Champ Saylors with six, Tate Abernathy with four and Cade Jackson with two.

The Caddo Hills Lady Indians jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first, but the Lady Outlaws cut the lead by nine with an 18-9 run in the second period. The Lady Indians were able to outscore Dierks 24-18 in the second half to earn the victory.

Rachel Dumont led the Lady Indians with 13 points, followed by Lilli Hunt with 10 and Wraylin Phillips with nine. Jordan Powell scored eight, Abby West scored six, Alex Jackson scored three and Jessica Martin scored two.

Stacy Carter led the Lady Outlaws with 17 points, followed by Ashton Alexander with 13. Gabby Strasner scored five, Grace Martin scored four and Jacie Sims scored three.

The Caddo Hills Indians closed out the night with a thrilling 48-44 victory over the Dierks Outlaws.

The action was fast and furious in the opening moments with the first period ending in a 14-14 tie. Caddo Hills grabbed the upper hand in the second quarter with a 14-4 run, taking a 28-18 half time lead.

Dierks launched an 18-11 run in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Indians who held on for the victory.

Christian Duggan led the Indians with 27 points, followed by Jasper Whisenhunt with nine and Jared MCKellar with six. Justus Bobo scored four and Alex Ramey scored two.

Tuesday Caddo Christmas Classic scores

Kirby 57 Murfreesboro 40 (SG)

Kirby 68 Mountain Pine 45 (SB)

Mineral Springs 46 Mountain Pine 30 (SG)

Mineral Springs 50 Horatio 47 (SB)

Foreman 44 Mount Ida 35 (SG)

Foreman 65 Mount Ida 41 (SB)

Caddo Hills 52 Dierks 42 (SG)

Caddo Hills 48 Dierks 44 (SB)