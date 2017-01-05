Caddo Christmas Classic Thursday Action

CADDO HILLS – Caddo Hills wrapped up the Caddo Christmas Classic with a pair of victories of Mineral Springs while Kirby also earning a pair of victories.

The Dierks Lady Outlaws opened things up with an impressive 51-34 victory over Mountain Pine.

The Lady Outlaws were the definition of consistency Thursday, scoring 15 in each of the first two quarters of their match up with Mountain Pine. They did this while holding the Lady Red Devils to seven and 11 points respectively. Dierks outscored Mountain Pine 21-16 in the second half to preserve their victory.

Stacey Carter hit five 3 pointers and led the Lady Outlaws with 25 points in the victory. Ashton Alexander and Gabby Strasner each scored seven points, followed by Destiny Nutt with four, Gracie Thomas with three, Grace Martin with two and Jacie Sims with one.

Meeks led the Lady Red Devils with 12 points.

The Dierks Outlaws lost another heartbreaker Thursday, falling to Mountain Pine 69-65.

The Outlaws were able to eke out a 17-14 lead in the first period of their match up with Mountain Pine Thursday, but the Red Devils claimed the lead in the second quarter with a 23-14 run. Dierks was able to cut the Red Devil lead by five in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to avoid another defeat.

Jarrett Fox led the Outlaws with 29 points in their loss at the hand of Mountain Pine. Lane Woodruff scored 16, followed by Blayn Turner with nine, Grant Strasner with four, Blake Bradshaw with three and Zane Cox with two.

Murfreesboro was able to hold off the Mount Ida Lady Lions for a 62-50 victory.

Murfreesboro opened their match up with Mount Ida with an impressive 23-11 run where eight different Lady Rattlers contributed to the scoring effort.

Mount Ida cut the lead by five in the second, but the Lady Rattlers clung to a 35-28 lead at the half.

They outscored the Lady Lions 13-8 in the third and held on in the fourth to win by 12.

Lauren Wingfield led the Lady Lions with 12 points, followed by Kendall Jones with nine and Madison Smith with eight. Kendra Burke, Mattie Fiorello and Braelynne Bates each scored five. Patty Anne Whisenhunt scored four and Julie Burke scored two.

Arianna Leeper led all scorers with 26 points, followed by Hannah Cox, Anna Corbitt, and Jacey Saldana with six each. Loran Wilcher scored five, Avi Leeper scored four and Hopie Buckley scored three. Hannah Kuykendall, Brady Hignight and Erin Davis each scored two.

Horatio followed with a 54-40 win over the Mount Ida Lions.

Horatio held a 30-20 lead in the first half and outscored Mount Ida 24-20 in the second half to earn the win.

Champ Saylors led Mount Ida with 17 points, followed by Braison Ellison and Colton Stipe with six each. Anthony Spurling scored five and Jonathan Legrange, Todd Carr and Austin McAdoo each scored two.

Drew Hendrix hit eight 3 pointers for 24 points to lead Horatio.

Kirby was a point shy of doubling Foreman’s effort to earn a 61-31 victory in the senior girls match up.

Foreman held a two point lead at the end of the first period, but Kirby seized control of the game in the second quarter with a 22-8 run. They outscored Foreman 31-13 in the second half to earn the win.

Foshee led the Lady Trojans with 25 points, followed by Anderson with 12 and Smith with eight. Price scored seven, Baxter scored four, Ramsey scored three and Duggan scored two.

The Kirby Trojans followed the girls performance with a 60-43 victory over the Gators of Foreman.

The Trojans held a 34-24 half time lead. They outscored the Gators 26-19 in the second half.

Smith led the Trojans with 17, followed by Hagen Cimino with 12. Stewart and Jones scored seven each. Mount scored six, Bailey scored three and Rudolph scored two.

The Caddo Hills Lady Indians seized control of the tempo early and rolled to a 53-26 victory over the Mineral Springs Lady Hornets.

Caddo Hills jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first and held a 30-10 lead at the half.

Rachel Dumont led the Lady Indians with 14 points, followed by Alex Jackson with 12, Jordan Powell with 11 and Wraylin Phillips with 10. Lilli Hunt scored four and Abby Loudermilk scored two.

Precious Johnson was the leading scorer with 14, followed by Arianna Johnson with 10 and Miesha Cheatam with two.

The boys game was a back and forth affair but Caddo Hills was able to hang on for the 38-32 victory.

Mineral Springs held a 10-9 lead at the end of the first period, but Caddo Hills was able to claim the lead in the second quarter with a 12-7 run.

Christian Duggan led the Indians with 20 points, followed by Alex Ramey with eight, Jasper Whisenhunt with six, Jared McKellar with three and Justus Bobo with one.

Camron Perkins led the Hornets with 16 points, followed by Devin Greenlee with eight. Braiden Williams scored five and Kevonte Esters scored three.

