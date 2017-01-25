Board extends superintendent’s contact

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville School Board voted Jan. 17 to extend Superintendent Doug Graham’s contract through 2019-20. Board member Monica Clark made the motion for the extension, which passed 4-0.

The board votes on the superintendent’s contract each January. Other administrators, faculty and staff will be rehired in February and March.

In other items from the January meeting, board members heard a presentation on national Microsoft competition from Nashville Junior High School business teacher Kim Conant.

Two Nashville students who earned attended national competition told the board about their experiences. They included Jonathan Rauch from junior high and Shayla Miller from high school.

The competition was held in Orlando, Fla., and provided students the opportunity to “demonstrate skills for college and business,” Conant said. “It’s endorsed by Microsoft. Students demonstrate their overall command” of Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

“This improves academic performance and gives students a substantial advantage,” Conant told the board.

Miller, a junior, said the preparing for the competition “helped me in school. College is heavy on my mind now. I want to major in business.”

Rauch said the Orlando competition was “nerve racking. I wanted to make the top 3 and tried my best.”

Miller finished first in Arkansas in Word 2013 and second nationally at Orlando. “I was proud to represent Nashville in that way.”

Conant reviewed Nashville’s performance in the Microsoft competition since it began in the spring of 2013.

Following the presentation, Graham reviewed the district’s audit. “The only finding is what we have had every year for countless years,” he said. Auditors recommended having more separation of duties in handling money, a common finding at schools throughout the state.

Overall, “Outstanding job,” Graham said of the audit. “I’m proud of all who handle money and commend everybody involved.”