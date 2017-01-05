Blood drive set Jan. 12 at Umpire

Umpire High School will host a LifeShare blood drive Thursday, Jan. 12, from 12 noon until 6 p.m.

The drive will be in the LifeShare bus and is open to the public

About five percent of the population donate blood, according to LifeShare, but 37 percent are eligible. Anyone 16 years old and weighing at least 110 pounds can go through a short screening process for blood donation.

For more information, go to www.lifeshare.org or call 903-794-3173.

LifeShare regularly supplies blood components to 117 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, east Texas and south Arkansas.