Bankers’ Tourney championship goes to Scrappers, Scrapperettes

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville Scrappers and Scrapperettes won the 23rd annual Nashville Bankers’ Tournament Saturday night at Scrapper Arena.

The Scrapperettes defeated Acorn 59-40 to win the girls division championship. Coach Ron Alexander was named the Outstanding Coach in the division.

The Scrappers won the boys division title by defeating Centerpoint 49-36. Coach Damon Williams received the Outstanding Coach award in the boys division.

Both teams led throughout the championship games.

Asia Munn posted a triple double for the Scrapperettes against Acorn. She scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds and 12 steals.

Kendall Kirchhoff and Kaylea Carver had 11 points each. Madi Miller added 10 and Alyssa Harrison had 8.

The Scrapperettes had 24 turnovers against Acorn, with 17 coming in the second half. “Fatigue set in,” Alexander said, as the Scrapperettes played their fifth game in five nights.

Acorn cut the lead to 10 during the second half.

For the Scrappers, Darius Hopkins was the leading scorer with 29 points against Centerpoint. Jamarta Gilliam and CJ Spencer had eight points each, with three for Jhalon Finley.

The Scrappers shot 47 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free throw line in the title game.

Saturday night’s finals wrapped up a busy week for both teams.

In the girls division of the tournament, the Scrapperettes defeated Horatio 57-38 Wednesday night and beat Centerpoint 47-35 in the semifinals Thursday night.

They also took wins in their blended 4A/3A conference, defeating Horatio 64-22 Jan. 17 and Ashdown 57-42 Jan. 19. Kirchhoff scored 29 points against the Lady Panthers, hitting six shots from 3-point range.

“It was a good week for us,” Alexander said. “We played a lot of ball. It set us up for what we hope is to come with district, regionals and state. There’ll be a lot of ball there.”

On the boys side of the tournament, the Scrappers defeated Foreman 69-39 in the semifinals.

In conference play, the Scrappers defeated Horatio 72-23 Jan. 17 and Ashdown 48-42 Jan. 19.

Spencer was the leading scorer against the Panthers with 13 points, followed by Gilliam with 12, Hopkins with 11 and Finley with 7. Nashville shot 63 percent from the free throw line and 34 percent from the field against the Panthers.