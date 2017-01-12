Bankers’ Tournament set to open at Scrapper Arena

The 23rd annual Nashville Bankers’ Tournament will be Jan. 14-21 at Scrapper Arena.

The Nashville Scrapperettes are the top-seeded team in the girls division, while the Scrappers are the second seed in the boys division.

The Scrapperettes have a first-round bye. They will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Horatio and Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:20 p.m.

The Scrappers will play Murfreesboro Saturday at 6:40 p.m.

There are nine teams in the girls division and eight teams on the boys side.

The complete schedule for the girls division includes the following:

Jan. 14 – Horatio and Nevada 2 p.m.; Caddo Hills and Murfreesboro, 4:20 p.m.; Acorn and Murfreesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Centerpoint and Foreman, 4 p.m.; Nashville and the Horatio/Nevada winner, 6:20 p.m.

The semifinals will be played Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. and 6:20 p.m., with the championship game set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.

The boys schedule includes the following:

Jan. 14 – Mineral Springs and Centerpoint, 3:10 p.m.; Nashville and Murfreesboro, 6:40 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Foreman and Acorn, 5:10 p.m.; Nevada and Caddo Hills, 7:30 p.m.

The boys semifinals will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The championship game will be Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.