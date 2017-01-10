10th annual MLK event to be held at Nashville’s New Light church

MLK committee members are accepting nominations for the Miriam Alston Award.

This award is given to a community member living or working in Howard County who most effectively shows by example the distinctive characteristic possessed by Dr. King. Nominations for the 2017 award may be given by calling Jimmie White at 451-1090 or Geneva Walton 845-0250 providing the name and why this person is nominated.

Area churches, community members, students, family and friends are invited to attend and support the event with a tribute of their choice to the program.