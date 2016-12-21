Scrappers, Scrapperettes earn home wins over Curley Wolves

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville Scrappers and Scrapperettes defeated Prescott Dec. 15 in blended conference games at Scrapper Arena.

The Scrapperettes downed the Lady Curley Wolves 60-46, and the Scrappers handed the Curley Wolves a 72-43 loss.

Both Nashville teams were undefeated in the combined 3A/4A conference going into last night’s home game against Cossatot River.

Scrapperettes

“So far, so good,” is how Coach Ron Alexander described the Scrapperettes’ performance to date.

“Turnovers are down. Shooting isn’t bad. We’re starting to get in a little bit of shape. Things are coming together,” Alexander said. “We’re trying to get better by the week.”

The Scrapperettes are 5-1 on the season, 2-0 in conference. Their only loss came in the Ouachita Baptist University Tournament Nov. 9.

Senior Asia Munn led the Scrapperettes in scoring against Prescott with 27 points. She was followed by Madi Miller with 13, Kendall Kirchhoff with 11, Alyssa Harrison with 9 and Kaylea Carver with 2.

Munn made 9 of 12 free throw attempts against the Lady Wolves. Harrison was 3 of 4 from the line.

Kirchhoff made 2 of her 5 shots from 3-point range.

Miller was the leading rebounder with 7, followed by Munn and Carver with 6 each. Harrison had 4, Kirchhoff 3 and Erika Bretado 2.

Munn and Carver had 3 steals each. Kirchhoff had 2, and Miller had 1.

The Scrapperettes’ next game will be Jan. 4 against Umpire in the Cossatot River Tournament. They will play Genoa Jan. 6 at Scrapper Arena.

Scrappers

With a 3-0 start for the Scrappers overall, 2-0 in conference, Coach Damon Williams is “pleased with them. I’m excited too. They’re playing pretty good basketball.

The Scrappers are “getting better each day in practice. I can see improvement day by day, especially with their shooting,” Williams said.

“The defense is starting to come around and figure out our rotation.”

Jamarta Gilliam was the leading scorer against Prescott with 23 points. He was followed closely by Darius Hopkins with 21. CJ Spencer added 14, and Jhalon Finley and Dominick Kight had 7 points each.

The Scrappers shot 66 percent from the field and 47 percent from the free throw line against the Curley Wolves.

“We’ll have to work on free throws,” Williams said.

The Scrappers will compete in the Dual State Tournament next week at Junction City. They will play Smackover Dec. 27.

The following week, the Scrappers will play in the Cossatot River Tournament. They also will host Genoa Jan. 6.