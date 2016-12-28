Obituary: Wanda L. French; Nashville

Wanda L. French, age 84, of Nashville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born Sept. 29, 1932 at Memphis, Texas, the daughter of Archie Greer Smith and Cemantha Montgomery Smith. On Sept. 29, 1947, she married Estol E. French who preceded her in death on June 11, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Lorene Hosey, and several siblings.

Wanda was a member of the New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church near Mineral Springs. She enjoyed working in her flowers, watching the birds and singing and listening to gospel music. She loved the Lord, her family and her church family.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Sue and John Pasley of Donaldson, Estol E., Jr. and Sharon French of Malvern, Teresa and Richard Forrest of Amity and Cemantha Wildbur of Nashville; ten grandchildren, Sherry Hood of Bryant, Michael E. Hosey of Mineral Springs, Cathy Isaacson of Fort Smith, Jon E. Pasley of Donaldson, Christy Woods of McCaskill, Thomas Clemons and Mark Wildbur, both of Nashville, Jennifer Cunningham and Amanda Crawford, both of Centerton and Justin French of Little Rock; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby D. and Shirley Smith of Lockesburg; her sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Carl Steinkraus of Pasa Robles, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in the New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Kenneth Myrick and Bro. David Raulerson officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and Thursday, 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Michael Hosey, Thomas Clemons, Mark Wildbur, Justin French, Kyler Upton, Travis Millwood, Christopher Turner and Eddie Woods.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.