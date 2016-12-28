Obituary: Sharon Gale Gatliff Culbertson; Delight

Sharon Gale Gatliff Culbertson passed from this life on Sunday, December 4th, 2016.

She was born September 17, 1948 in Delight, Arkansas the youngest of six children to Fletcher Daniel and Nina King Gatliff. She married Robert Paul Culbertson on March 29, 1968 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

Sharon was a 1966 graduate of Delight High School. She attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and received her BSE from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia in 1978. She received her Masters in Library Science from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M at Commerce. She worked as a teacher in Stamps and Taylor, Arkansas before coming to Paris in 1983. She worked for the North Lamar school system from 1983 –2003 starting as a first grade teacher and becoming a librarian. She served as the local treasurer of the Association of Texas Professional Educators for many years while at North Lamar and also as Regional Vice President, President and Regional Director. She also belonged to the Texas Library Association.

She was a life long member of the United Methodist Church, where she played in the Bell Choir, sang in the choir and was active in the United Methodist Women.

She is preceded in death by her father, Fletcher Gatliff; mother, Nina Gatliff, a sister, Glaskia Gatliff and a brother, Donald Gatliff, her in-laws Paul V. and June Culbertson, a brother-in-law, Gene Rutherford and a great-nephew Alan Rutherford.