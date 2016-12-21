Obituary: Opal C. Warren; Mount Ida

Opal C. Warren, age 90, of Mount Ida, passed away December 16, 2016 at Montgomery County Nursing Home, Mt. Ida, AR. She was born October 26, 1926 to Robert and Fannie Carter. Mrs. Warren is preceded in death by her husband, William G. Warren, one daughter, Gwen Weibl, one brother, Floyd Carter, and one sister, Faye Gladden.
She is survived by her three sons, Duncan (Bill) Warren his wife Marcie, of Black Springs, Honnus Warren his wife Linda of Mena, Kenneth Warren his Donnah of Black Springs. Two daughters Patsy Manley of Black Springs and Debbie Robbins and her husband Robby of Mt. Ida. Twenty One Grandkids, Fifty Eight Great-Grandkids, Two Great-Great-Grandkids, one sister Coleta Singleton of Oden, and one brother R. B. Carter of Oden.
Our Mother was a loving mother, wife, grandma and Mama Warren. She loved her garden and working in the yard, she also loved quilting.
There was a visitation Monday December 19, 2016 12 p.m. at Murphy Baptist Church in Black Springs; AR. Services followed at 2:00 at Murphy Baptist Church with James (Cub) Black officiating.
Pallbearers will be Travis Fryar, Marcus Warren, Patrick Warren, Dylan Robbins, Josh Warren and Jason Chaney.
Honorary Pallbearers are the staff of Montgomery County Nursing Home, especially 400 Hall. Thank you for taking care of our mother.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.
