Obituary: Mrs. Julia N. Beck; Mount Ida

Mrs. Julia N. Beck of Mt. Ida passed away December 9, 2016 at St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. She was born December 11, 1954 in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Mr. Jack and Joanna Hattersley. Mrs. Beck is preceded in death by both parents and on brother, Kevin Hattersley.

You can only have one mother, patient, kind and true. No other friend in all the world will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to mother you will return, for all her loving kindness, she asks nothing in return. As we look upon her picture, sweet memories we recall, of a face so full of sunshine and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus take this message to our dear mother up above, tell her how much we miss her and give her all our love. Julia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed every day.

Survivors: Husband, Dempsey Beck, Daughters: Misty Beck and Billie Macias, three sisters: Sandra Bailey, Jaque Hattersley, Mary Howard, three brothers: Mike Hattersley, Pat Hattersley, Harold Hattersley, Grandchildren: April Braggs, Cody Beck, Marissa Merriman, Ty Salazar, Summer Heimrich, Caleb Ward, Clayton Ward.

Mrs. Beck was sent for cremation under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR. Guest register at www.thorntonfh.com.