Obituary: Marie Herrington; Mount Ida

Marie Herrington, 91, of Mount Ida, formerly of Little Rock, passed peacefully on December 15, 2016. She was born April 9, 1925 to Zack and Dovie Duren.

On Christmas Day 1944, she married James M. Herrington, Jr. Marie is preceded in death by her parents; spouse of 56 years; daughter, Pamela Raines; son, James R Herrington, Sr.; and her siblings. Marie was a Christian lady who loved her church and family.

“Granny” is survived by son-in-law, Earl Raines; daughter-in-law, Mary Herrington; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jonathan) Rowland, Ashlee (Jay) Gibson, Amanda (Chad) Jennings, Sarah (Noah) Lee, and James (Nicole) Herrington,Jr.; and great-grandchildren: Brady & Austin Rowland, Jeremy, Jacob & Hay- lee Gibson, Lanie & Elizabeth Jennings, Abigail & Matthew Lee, and Abel & Eden Herrington.

Funeral services were 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Roller-Chenal Funeral Home Chapel, 13801 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, Arkansas, (501)224-8300 with Reverend Mark Harris officiating.