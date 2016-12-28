Obituary: Linda Sue Blount; Delight

Mrs. Linda Sue Blount 70 of Delight, Arkansas passed away on Sunday December 25, 2016. She was born on September 29, 1946 in Delight, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Jesse Raymond and Lorene Stone Blanchard.

Mrs. Blount was a loving wife that married her high school sweetheart and they had the

privilege of 52 wonderful years together. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of the Bowen Community Church, the Pike County Extension Homemaker’s Club, and an avid gardener that loved her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Martin Lindell Blanchard of Delight; and a sister Wanda Blanchard Simpson of Houston, Texas.

Survivors include her husband Lindell Blount of Delight; a sister Diane Blanchard Burton, a daughter Deana Henderson of Delight; two sons, Tracy Blount and wife Amie of Batesville; Randall Blount of Pensacola, FL; four grandchildren, Adam Hamrick of Delight; Alan Hamrick of Hot Springs; and Bridget and Mattie Blount of Batesville; a niece, Carol Blount Young husband Myron of Texarkana, AR; a nephew Larry Simpson wife Laurie of New Braunfels, Texas; nieces Teresa Simpson Crisp husband Steve of Satsuma, AL, Cheryl Clede of Shreveport, LA, Regina Burton Hill husband Bryan of Delight, Eric Burton of Delight; and numerous other great nephews and nieces and friends.