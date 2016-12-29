Obituary: Judy Ann Miler; Fancy Hill

Judy Ann Miller, age 70, of Fancy Hill, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

She was born on November 24, 1946 at Rosboro, the daughter of Charlie Warner Spears and Maggie Florene Craig Spears.

She is survived by five children, Shelly Lee of Alexander, Steve Miller of Norman, Karen Price of Hopper, Dean Miller of Fancy Hill and Lonnie Miller of Hopper; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Spears, Jr. of Alpine, Ricky Spears of Rosboro and Bobby Spears of Caddo Gap; and two sisters, Shirley Davis and Elaine Wilder, both of Rosboro.

Memorial services were held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. James “Cub” Black officiating.

