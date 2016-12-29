Obituary: Helen Ruth Simmons; Daisy

Helen Ruth Simmons, age 81, of Daisy, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at her home.

She was born on December 11, 1935 at Newhope, the daughter of Otho Bell and Irene Alford Bell Davis. On July 8, 1957, she was married to Glen D. Simmons who preceded her in death on January 17, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brandy Simmons; her parents; and her brother, Deward Bell.

She was a member of the Daisy Church of Christ and volunteered at the Glenwood Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and cooking and loved her family.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Marsha and Kent Morphew of DeQueen, Monty and Jackie Simmons of Denver, Colorado, Tommy and Donna Simmons of Richland, Missouri and Dana and Jimmy Goodwin of Daisy; her grandchildren and their spouses, Clint and Renee Cook, Stacy Simmons, Ashley Simmons, Josh Teague, Mary and Dusty O’Neal, Mona Simmons, Tommy Simmons, Setha and Tim Goodwin, Shasta Bedard and Tyler Jackson; her great-grandchildren, Shelby Cook, Syd Cook, Tanner Teague, Jocylin Teague, Blake Teague, Kylie O’Neal, Tye O’Neal, Brianne Simmons, Sasseen Simmons, Jordan Simmons, Lainey Simmons, Makenlie Goodwin, Lynox Goodwin, Grayson Goodwin, Madison Sharp, Emily Sharp, Clayton Ganous, Allisa Ganous and Avie Jackson; and her many friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Harold Vaughn officiating.

Interment was in Mount Joy Cemetery. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.