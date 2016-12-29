Obituary: Grady Eric Jones; Muskogee, OK

Grady Eric Jones, age 54, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, formerly of Hopper, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2016.

He was born on June 15, 1962, in El Cajon, California, the son of Ronald Eric Jones and Donna Gayle Shields Jones. He was preceded in death by his loving and adoring mother, Donna Gail Pope; his father, Ronald Jones; his brother, Jude Jones; his grandparents, Alva and Lona Shields, Haskell Jones and Hannah Crawford; and three uncles, Grady Shields, W. T. Woodall and Woody Jones.

Grady was a father, uncle, and most definitely the greatest big brother, to his siblings. He was a U.S. Marine veteran, a massage therapist and finally a CNA at the VA Hospital in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he was greatly thought of by his fellow co-workers. He will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to know Grady.

He leaves behind his daughter, Jenna Jones; his stepfather, Mike Pope; one sister and brother-in-law, Karla and John Roach; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark and Diana Jones, Josh and Jana Jones and Mike and Tiffany Pope; his nieces and nephews, Megan and Alex Jorden, Riley Roach, Marshall Jones, Jude and Jensen Jones, Nikki, Alexis and Trey Pope; his aunt, Vernelle White; his cousins, Mary Cude, Richard Shields, Donnie Shields, Jim Shields, Patty Hamilton and Susie Walker; numerous extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood with Bro. Tony Hill officiating.

Brother, we pray as your loving family, you have found the peace and happiness you struggled to find on earth. We love you!

