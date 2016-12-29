Obituary: Glenn Pate; Glenwood

Glenn Pate, age 77, of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2016.

He was born on February 3, 1939 in Visalia, California, the son of William Leonard Pate and Gertrude Emaline Johnson Pate.

He is survived by his wife, Rosie Pate of Glenwood; four children, William Pate of Glenwood, David Aaron Pate of Hot Springs, Patricia Fite of New Augusta, Mississippi and Tommy Langley of Owensville; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry Pate of Glenwood; and two sisters, Judy Javry of Hot Springs and Nancy Golden of Chino, California.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Bobby Lock and Bro. Arlie Francis officiating.

Interment was in Mount Tabor Cemetery.