Obituary: Evelyn Juanita Bearden; Dierks

Evelyn Juanita Bearden, 71, of Dierks, Ark., died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at her home.

She was born April 29, 1945 in Umpire, the daughter of the late Robert and Clara Smith Bearden

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dierks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Goss; two brothers, Wayne Bearden and Glenn Bearden; and a sister, Bobbie Neil Jones.

Survivors include: a daughter, Michelle Ward and husband, Mitchell, of Dierks; also grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Kenny Fant officiating. Burial followed in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at the funeral home in Dierks.

