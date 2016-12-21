Obituary: Christine Henry; Mount Ida

Christine Henry, age 68, of Mount Ida, passed away December 15, 2016 at Arkansas Hospice Center in Hot Springs, AR.

She was born August 11, 1948 to Edward and Lucille Smith in Chicago, Illinois. Mrs. Henry is preceded in death by her husband Edward Henry SR and both her parents. She is survived by her Son; Edward Henry IV of Clackamas, OR, Daughter; Emily Henry of Portland, OR, and one brother Dennis Smith of Arizona. There will be a visitation/memorial held January 7, 2017 2-4 p.m. at Thornton Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Ida, AR.

Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.

