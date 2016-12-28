Obituary: Chris R. Rouse; Dierks

Chris R. Rouse, 48 of Dierks, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Dierks.

He was born Dec. 30, 1967 in Dallas, Texas, to the late Glen Rouse, Sr., and Mary Bartlett Bohon Rouse.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

He loved fishing, hunting and working with kids, from Boy Scouts of America to working the concession stand at football games.

Preceding him in death was a brother; Glen Rouse, Jr., and a sister; Glenda Bohon Williams.

Survivors include: two children, Patrick Rouse and James Rouse; three sisters,Lynn Bohon Vilona, Vera Rouse, and Elisa Bohon Yount Wilson; four brothers, James, Thomas, Ray and Eddie Bohon.

A memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.