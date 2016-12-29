Obituary: Charles Everett “Chuck” Singleton; Texarkana

Charles Everett “Chuck” Singleton, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016, at his home.

He was born on April 6, 1941 in Shreveport, Louisiana, the son of Madison Singleton and Allie Pauline Melder Singleton.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy Singleton of Texarkana, Texas; his son, Matt Singleton of Texarkana, Texas; his daughter, Polly Brooks of Hot Springs; two step-sons, Simon Mack of Daisy and Zach Sirmon of Hatfield; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Kevin Jewell officiating.

Interment was in Mount Joy Cemetery.