Obituary: Charles Devern Gilmore; Glenwood

Charles Devern Gilmore, 85, went to his Heavenly home, Thursday December 22, 2016.

He was born October 21, 1931 to James Edward Gilmore and Stella Edith Mahan Gilmore. He married Judith Christina Smith Gilmore on June 15, 1963. They adopted 10 children.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His passion was sharing the love of Jesus to the elderly in nursing homes.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Stella Gilmore, ve brothers, Lavern, Dillard, Robert, Dale and Harlan, five sisters, Hazel Depew, Reatha Rigdon, Mary Myles, Doroth Doyle and Fern Gilmore.

He is survived by his wife Judy Gilmore of Benton, AR, his children, Patrick Gilmore (Wanda) of Bloomfield, IN, Mike Gilmore (Tonya) of Conway, AR, Mark Daniel Gilmore (Mary) of Solsberry, IN, Kent Gilmore of Amity, AR, Marcey Poole of Hot Springs, AR, Melissa Gilmore (Alan Nations) of Benton, Melody Fales (Max Fales) of Central Lake, MI, Shanna O’Neal (Josh O’Neal) of Hot Springs, AR, Serenity Gilmore (Zach Barrett) of Mt Ida, AR, and Sophie Spears (James Spears) of Caddo Gap, AR. 26 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and treasured friends.

Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday December 30, 2016 at Gates of Praise in Glenwood, AR.