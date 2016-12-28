Obituary: Carolyn Oldner; Nashville

Carolyn Oldner, 67, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1949, in the Sweet Home Community, the daughter of the late Kelsey and Verna Sharp Harper.

Mrs. Oldner was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, the Pike County Extension Homemaker’s Club, the Sweet Home Extension Homemaker’s Club, and a sales clerk at the Wal-Mart in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister ,Ruthie Oldner.

Survivors include: her husband, Donald Oldner of Nashville, Ark.; a step-son, Joe Oldner and wife Karen of Conroe, Texas; a step-daughter Donna Oldner of Conroe, Texas; a brother, Don Harper of Nashville, Ark.; a sister, Shirley Anthony of Murfreesboro, Ark.; as well as a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville.

Funeral services were 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville with Bro. Brent Thompson officiating. Burial followed in Ozan Cemetery at Bingen.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.