Obituary: Betty Jean Duke; Glenwood

Betty Jean Duke, age 78, of Glenwood, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

She was born on December 14, 1938 at Forester, a small sawmill town located in Scott County. She was the daughter of Everett Davis and Josie Horn Davis. In 1960, she was married to Howard Thomas Duke who preceded her in death on June 14, 1979.

She received her Bachelor’s degree from Henderson State Teachers College and her Master’s in Education from Arkansas State University. She taught school for the Bryant School District for several years, eventually retiring from Caddo Hills Public Schools.

She is survived by three children, Amanda Oakley and her husband, Lance, of Mulberry, Neal Duke of Clearwater, Kansas and Scott Duke of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Verna “Chub” Foshee, Gladys “Pookie” Sanders and Anna Klopfenstein, all of Glenwood; and her nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Harold Vaughn officiating.

Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Lance Oakley, Jacob Duke, Tracy Robbins, Larry Sanders, Alex Amaya and Aaron Oakley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.