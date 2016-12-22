Nashville woman dies in wreck, two others hurt

A 67-year-old Nashville woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Carolyn Oldner died in the accident which also injured passenger Karen Elmore, 59, of McCaskill and Cheryl Greene, 58, of Prescott. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on a stretch of Interstate 30 in Hempstead County.

Oldner was turning left from the south shoulder of I-30 eastbound and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2008 Toyota CRX driven by Greene and was struck in the left lane.

ASP Trooper Darren Henley reported that the weather and road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.