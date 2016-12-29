Nashville man found dead

An apparently self-inflicted gunshot was the cause of death of a popular Nashville man, Wednesday.

Greg Tate, 67, was found deceased in his truck parked at a boat ramp at Cottonshed Landing on Lake Millwood. A 9-1-1 call to the county sheriff’s office from a duck hunter at about 2 p.m. alerted law enforcement to the presence of the deceased in his truck.

Tate was officially pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner John Gray. Death was by a single self-inflicted wound from a handgun.

Tate was recently retired and was an active outdoorsman.